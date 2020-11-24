Small business, nonprofit grants available

The deadline is drawing near for businesses in Buckingham to apply for a second round of grants through the Buckingham Small Business Assistance Grant Program (BSBAGP).

The Buckingham Board of Supervisors recently announced new funding opportunities for small businesses and nonprofits that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in August, the first round of funding for the program included only small businesses. A total of $60,000 of funding was allocated across the nine eligible applicants of the program.

Recipients included Theresa’s Place, Cheryl’s Barber Shop, Faith and Fava Salon, Sherry Midkiff DBA Hair Corral, Sprouse’s Corner Ranch, Walter E. Saxon Jr. DDS Practice, Wise Ridge Country Store, Bruce’s Collision Inc. and Nu To You Variety Store.

This latest round of funding will include both businesses and nonprofits. The board has allocated $120,000 of COVID-19 CARES grant funds for the program.

According to BSBAGP committee member and District 4 Supervisor Thomas Jordan Miles III, applicants should take note of certain eligibility guidelines for the program. Most notably, businesses that received any county assistance during the first round of grants are not eligible for additional funds.

“We’re very aware of the struggles Buckingham’s small business owners and their employees have gone through as we continue to face the realities of COVID-19,” Miles said. “They’ve got a lot on their backs as they make every effort to keep their doors open during these uncertain times. I talk to small business owners daily who are having to make decisions that impact their profits and whether or not they can make payroll. I’m so proud we’re doing a second round of business assistance grants to help keep them afloat, and we’re also including nonprofits in Buckingham in this second round.”

Miles said the nine small businesses that qualified in the first round of funding were thankful for the grant opportunity.

“One business noted that if it were not for our grant, they likely would have had to close their doors,” he said. “These grants have given the small businesses that applied the boost they needed to keep operating.”

He added businesses can use funding awarded through the program for a variety of purposes relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as loss of income, helping with payroll, purchasing personal protective equipment, etc.

Fellow committee member and District 5 Supervisor/Board Chairman Harry Bryant stressed that small businesses who meet the criteria and were negatively impacted by the pandemic should apply soon if they did not do so for the last round of funding, as the deadline for applications is drawing near.

They need to do so as quickly as possible,” Bryant said.

Applications for the program will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

A copy of qualification criteria and the grant application can be found on the county website at www.buckinghamcountyva.org, by calling (434) 969-4242 or by visiting the County Administrator’s Office at 13360 West James Anderson Highway, Buckingham, Virginia. It is important that all required