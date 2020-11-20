SVCC is a part of the REV program

Gov. Ralph Northam announced recently that the new Re-Employing Virginians (REV) initiative for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will provide up to $3,000 in tuition funding to train individuals in a high-demand field at Southside Virginia Community College and other community colleges across Virginia.

Governor Northam announced that Virginia is allocating $30 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars to help Virginians whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis pursue workforce training in a high-demand field. The REV initiative will provide scholarships to eligible individuals to enroll in a workforce or community college program in five essential industries, including health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education.

“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Northam said. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy. As we focus on recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic, the new REV initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet and help ensure that our commonwealth emerges from this public health crisis even stronger than we were before.”

The initiative will provide one-time REV scholarships of $3,000 to register in a qualifying full-time workforce program and $1,500 to register part-time or in a short-term, noncredit training program.

“There has never been a better time than now to start your educational journey at Southside Virginia Community College. The REV initiative, along with other funding and scholarships available, will allow students that are eligible to incur little or no out of pocket cost for the Spring 2021 semester. Our belief that everyone should be given an opportunity to acquire an educational foundation that develops and extends their skills and knowledge is part of the college’s mission and this new initiative will help support our mission,” SVCC President, Dr. Quentin R. Johnson said.

“Even with high unemployment rates, many employers are still struggling to find the talent they need in critical sectors,” Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy said. “The REV scholarships will help close the skills gap between the jobs open and the Virginians in search of a new career path.”

“More than 70 percent of Virginians who have filed for unemployment have some college or less,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said. “Increasing educational opportunity for those who have recently lost jobs will build resiliency in the commonwealth’s workforce, equip Virginians with the credentials they need to get back to work, and move Virginia closer to our goal of being the best-educated state by 2030.”

“If you have lost your job, or seen a reduction in your hours and paycheck, Virginia’s community colleges want to help you,” Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, said. “The REV initiative offers you another way into the short-term credential and degree programs that prepare you for a high-demand career. These opportunities will be more affordable than ever before thanks to these grants, and we look forward to helping individuals and families who want to move forward, beyond the unexpected challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Interested individuals should contact SVCC as soon as possible to apply before the Dec. 14 enrollment deadline. To find out more information and apply, visit: southside.edu/re-employing-virginians, or call (434) 949-1021.