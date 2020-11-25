Two arrested in Buckingham shooting

Two men were arrested after reports of shots being fired Monday, Nov. 16, in Trents Mill.

According to Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Brent Uzdanovics, the Buckingham County Emergency Communication Center received a call at 7:22 Monday, Nov. 16, in reference to a vehicle being shot at in the area of Trents Mill.

Deputies arrived at the 3000 block of Trents Mill Road to find disputing parties and a vehicle that had been struck by bullets.

Uzdanovics said during the course of the investigation, deputies determined an altercation earlier in the day had continued into the evening, resulting in the vehicle being struck by gunfire.

Clifford Delano Harris, age 31, and Marcus Levar Bolden, age 36, were charged with various felonies, including malicious shooting, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in commission of felony, as well as a misdemeanor for reckless handling of a firearm.

Harris and Bolden were both held without bond and transported to Piedmont Regional Jail to await a future court date in Buckingham General District Court.