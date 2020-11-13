VDOT is ready for snow

While snow has been far from the minds of most, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews have been preparing for it. Staffing, equipment and materials are in place and ready to go when winter arrives.

“Our top priority is the safety of those on our roadways,” VDOT Chief of Maintenance and Operations Kevin Gregg said. “The commonwealth has more than 128,000 miles of state-maintained roads and bridges, so we prepare year-round to keep Virginia moving when winter weather arrives. Our crews are trained, experienced and equipped to handle snow and ice before and after it hits the ground.”

Winter Weather Resources and Readiness

• $211 million set aside for winter weather

• More than 2,500 VDOT crew members and additional contractors available for snow removal statewide

• More than 11,300 pieces of snow-removal equipment, including trucks, loaders and motor graders

• More than 690,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives and more than 2.1 million gallons of liquid calcium chloride and salt brine

Real-time Progress: Online VDOT Snowplow Tracker

Across the state, if snow reaches two inches or more, VDOT activates an online snowplow tracking map. Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) technology is operational statewide. All VDOT-owned and contracted plows will be equipped with AVL, allowing them to be monitored on the snowplow tracker.

Be Prepared, Plan Ahead

During winter, it is important to regularly monitor weather forecasts and have a winter weather driving plan ahead of time. When inclement weather arrives, motorists are encouraged to visit 511virginia.org or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions before travel.