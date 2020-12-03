3 PECPS employees recognized

Three Prince Edward County Public School staff members were recently recognized by the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium.

Sharon Carter, librarian at Prince Edward County Middle School, earned an Instructional Support Award. Carter has been working closely with the Instructional Technology Team and often advocates for students and teachers to have their technology needs met.

Robert Manderbaugh was presented with the Technology Support Award. Manderbaugh is an integral part of the technology team. Manderbaugh works to ensure teachers have limited interference from technology issues so they can focus on teaching.

This year’s Technology Teacher Award went to high school teacher Carol Pippen. Over Pippen’s educational career, she has tried to employ the latest learning applications, sites, gadgets and programs.

“We are so fortunate to have these technology stars on our team, and we are grateful for the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium for recognizing their talents,” James Walker, coordinator of technology and assessments at PECPS, said.