Art contest coming next month

Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters (PALS) in partnership with the Town of Pamplin plan to launch an art contest in January.

This partnership will seek local area artisans and craft persons for the LOVEWorks contest.

The contest is available to individual artists or collaborative groups within 30 miles of Pamplin, or who have an existing connection with the Pamplin community.

This contest, along with the winning artwork, will serve in the future as not only a destination opportunity and beautiful landmark, but a free self-promotion for the artist and Pamplin area attractions.

For general information regarding this project, please see the LOVEWorks website (https://www.virginia. org/love/).

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) describes the project as, “all about love – pure and simple.” Here you can see images of existing LOVEWorks sculptures from around the commonwealth which exhibit the history, heritage, talents, industry and culture of the areas they represent.

For more information about the Pamplin City project please email: palsloveworks2021@gmail.com.