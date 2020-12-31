Best wishes for a safe and prosperous New Year

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Jan. 10, at 3 p.m.

The meeting will be held virtually. Participants may join by phone by contacting Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive instructions to access the meeting. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and residents of surrounding counties about the impact the mega landfill could have and to provide an update.

Jane Grey, of Rice, visited in the home of Gladys Lesueur, of Dillwyn, last week. A nice visit was noted.

Happy birthday wishes go out to the following people: T. J. Waycaster of Powhatan Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Rev. Clyde Senger of Crewe Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation invites all to attend. For further information contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host in-house services only Sunday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. Masks are required for in-house services. Participants may tune in from the parking lot on 87.9 FM if they do not feel comfortable worshipping inside. Pastor Tommy Armstrong invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host in-house services each Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Attendees must sit with their family.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

From our house to yours, we wish each of you a happy, safe and prosperous New Year 2021 in the Lord.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.