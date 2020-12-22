Bobbie Jean Hopkins Waycaster, 91 of Dillwyn passed peacefully on Dec. 17. She was born Apr. 27, 1929 in Buckingham County, to the late Lonnie L. and Virginia Blackwell Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Edward Waycaster. She is survived by her daughter, Linda “Jill” W. Falls and her husband, Bruce C. Falls; two sons, Larry Edward Waycaster and his wife, Susan and Luther Vance Waycaster, all of Dillwyn; a granddaughter, Melissa W. Proffitt and her husband, Adam of Scottsville and great-grandson Dylan. Graveside service was held Dec. 19 in the Browns Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Browns Chapel Cemetery Fund, Buckingham County Volunteer Rescue Squad or the Dillwyn or Arvonia Fire Departments. “And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin,” Matthew 6:28