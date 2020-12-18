Buckingham County property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of May. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Larry W. Almond, Sr. to Paul R. Graham; et ux, .918 AC, Marshall District. $77,700.

• Roger Banton to Jason D. Harris. Deed Gift.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Paul Brain Wilkstrom; et ux, 4.271 AC, James River District. $26,900.

• C Douglas Branch; et al to Mitchell W. Crickenberger, 34.224 AC, Maysville District. $55,000.

• Betty Brandt to James R. Trettel, III, 25 AC, Francisco District. $59,900.

• Robert E. Bryant; et ux to Merk-Mar Land Limited Liability, 26.245 AC, 35.95 AC, Marshall District. $124,390.

• Amanda Carter; et al to Alma R. Carter. Deed Gift.

• Theodore Alonzo Carter; et ux to Theodore Alonzo Carter. Deed Gift.

• CMH Homes, INC to Andrea D. Jones; et vir, 5.86 AC, Curdsville District. $233,813.40.

• Frederick Earl Dunn; et ux to Barry Jerome Wright, 2 AC, James River District. $7,500.

• Herman R. Eldridge to Elenor E. Smith; et al. Deed Gift.

• William D. Eubanks; et al to Ernest Michael Carr, 3.5 AC, Slate River District. $35,000.

• Four Fifty-Five, LLC to W7 Properties, LLC, 2 AC, Marshall District. $136,775.

• Melvin J. Gregory, Jr.; et al to Norma B. Gregory. Deed Gift.

• Sarah A. Gregory to Tamila Kelley. Deed Gift.

• Alex X. Haislip, Jr.; et ux to Joshua Michael Sibold, Lot 7, Francisco District. $245,000.

• Robert M. Harris to Allison Marie Seay. Dead Gift.

• Sheila F. Heath; et al to Raymond B. Allen, 1.36 AC, Marshall District. $55,500.

• Warren M. Huddleston to Matthew Thomas Taylor, 4.14 AC. $37,500.

• Andrew Jamerson; et al to Lucy Jamerson, 3.156 AC, Curdsville District. $.00.

• Michael D. Johnson; et ux to Michael D. Johnson; et al. Deed Gift. $0

• Betty Louise Jones to Robin Jones Barbour. Deed Gift.

• Shirley Keaton; et al to Jesse Dehaven; et ux, 3 AC, Francisco District. $160,000.

• William B. Kemp; et al to Kirk M. Seay; et ux, 1.36 AC, Curdsville District. $172,000.

• Geraldine V. Lanigan; et vir to Geraldine Lanigan; et vir. Deed Gift.

• Robert S. Marshall; et ux to Throckmorton Properties, ½ AC, Maysville District. $10,000.

• McDonough Properties, LLC to Alex Haislip; et ux, 3 AC, Curdsville District. $19,000.

• Melissa S. Monfette to Justin T. Walls; et ux, 3.04 AC, Francisco District. $100,000.

• Pearson Properties, LLC to Throckmorton Properties, LLC, 5.212 AC. James River District. $7,000.

• H. Curtis Pearson, Jr. to Michelle M. Soltesz, 48.89 AC, James River District. $146,670.

• Sarah Elaine Crump Rush; et v to Daniel Martin Senger, 2.14 AC, Francisco District. $8,000.

• Kirk M. Seay; et ux to Derek Tyler Woodson, 12.530 AC, Marshall District. $250,000.

• Walter N. Shapiro; et a to Billy Ray McFalls; et al, 30.4 AC, Francisco District. $90,000.

• Bruce A. Smith; et ux to Phillip N. Boyer; et ux, 15 AC, Curdsville District. $46,000.

• William Junior Smith, Sr.; et a to Michael C. Patterson. Deed Gift.

• Paul Nicholas Spiel to Bil Szarabajka, 2 AC. $76,000.

• Paul Nicholas Spiel to Bil Szarabajka, 3.95 AC. $141.000.

• Raymond Stone to Jamie L. Moore, 2.94 AC, Curdsville District. $90,000.

• The Bank of New York Mellon Tr to Hilda L. Goins, 2 AC, Maysville District. $42,500.

• Herbert W. Thompson; et ux to Ronald A. Bagby, III; et al, 2.36 AC, Slate River District. $135,000.

• Throckmorton Properties, LLC to Robert S. Marshall, Jr.; et ux, 5.212 AC, James River District. $19,900.

• Throckmorton Properties, LLC to Konstantinos Trejo, ½ AC, Maysville District. $51,900.

• Jonathan S. Toney; et ux to Marcos A. Albay; et ux, 9.50 AC, Slate River District. $280,000.

• Weyerhaeuser Company to Jonas S. Fisher; et ux, 2 Parcels. $319,522.

• Courtney Danielle Whitehead to Jerry Lee Hatfield, 1 AC, Curdsville District. $45,000.

• Jeffrey S. Wilkerson; et ux to Miranda K. Murphy, 1.995 AC, Curdsville District. $115,000.

• Shirley L. Wilson to Shirley L. Hudson, 8 AC, Francisco District. $147,500.

• William Scott York; et ux to James T. Payne; et ux, 3 AC, Francisco District. $255,000.