Cat rescue on Briery Hills Drive

Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue came to the rescue of a cat that had gotten stranded high up in a tree at 837 Briery Hills Drive in Prince Edward County on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 5. Meherrin Fire and Rescue Vice President Billy Johnson Sr. went up into the tree and was assisted by Fire Captain J.R. Newman. At left, Newman hands the cat to its owner, who is seen happily reunited with it, at right. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)