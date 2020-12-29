Charles Edmond Lindsay, much beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24. He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Lella Lindsay, his brother, Herbert E. Lindsay and sister Carol Elizabeth Lindsay. Charles was born in Guelph, Ontario, Canada and grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. He graduated from The Darlington School in Rome, Georgia and North Carolina State University School of Forestry. After working in procurement for several paper companies, he started his own business, Lindsay Hardwoods, in 1976. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Lindsay, his sister Virginia Lindsay, his daughter Leslie Lindsay Aylor (John), his daughter Kristin Lindsay Mooney (Dave), his son Eric Lindsay (Lynne), his stepson, Preston Schatzberg and his four grandchildren – Morgan Lindsay, Andrew Lindsay, Logan Mooney, and Harrison Mooney. Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Farmville Volunteer Rescue Squad or Johns Memorial Episcopal Church. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.