China should be held accountable

After a joyous Thanksgiving break, I was glad to return to the House of Representatives last week to conduct legislative business on behalf of the 5th District.

Last week’s agenda was disappointing, as we were not able to provide the country and the 5th District with much-needed COVID-19 pandemic relief. The House Democrat majority controls which bills come to the House floor for a vote, and with that power, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has continually blocked Republican efforts to help small businesses and provide immediate community relief.

American families need coronavirus aid, and I am committed to making sure that our communities have the tools they need to respond to the challenges of this pandemic. With this in mind, I have signed a discharge petition that aims to force a targeted vote that would save American jobs by funding the expired Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The legislation would provide $130 billion in unspent money to small businesses, including those in the 5th District.

On Wednesday of last week, I sent a letter to the Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross encouraging him to protect American economic and security interests by denying the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) access to American technology.

The letter urges Secretary Ross to block U.S. investments into CCP advanced computing firms that supply China’s military. As a former intelligence officer, I am committed to introducing and supporting legislation that holds the CCP accountable for its malign behavior.

While my time serving you in the House of Representatives is coming to an end next month, I fully intend to promote legislation and policies that will benefit the 5th District during my remaining weeks in Congress. I am proud of so many of my accomplishments during my tenure on Capitol Hill, and it has truly been the honor of my life to serve this district that I love.

If you need help with a federal agency, please contact my Charlottesville office at (434) 973-9631. Tours of the White House are completely booked through January 2021. At this time, all Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., including the National Zoo, are temporarily closed to the public. Additionally, tours of the U.S. Capitol, FBI, and Library of Congress have been suspended to help contain the outbreak and prevent community spread.

