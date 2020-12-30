expand
December 31, 2020

Christmas toy drive

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Royal Jewelz Social Club of Farmville, in collaboration with the 434 Ryderz Car Club of Lynchburg, provided toys to every child who attended toy drives held at Farmville Trailer Park, Jefferson Park, Hillcrest Apartments and Greenfield Apartments Saturday, Dec. 19. The people in the community played a big part in making the Royal Jewelz Social Club Christmas Event a success with donations and support. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

