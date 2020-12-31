The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JANUARY 5

BEEKEEPERS CANCELED — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Extension Office is canceled. For more information about the club or its online beekeeping classes, call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433.

JANUARY 11

BUCKINGHAM BOARD OF SUPERVISORS — The Buckingham Board of Supervisors will meet Monday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Peter Francisco Auditorium of the Buckingham Administration Complex on Route 60 in Buckingham.

JANUARY 12

PRINCE EDWARD SUPERVISORS — The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. No public attendance is allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions. To call into the meeting dial 1-844-890-7777. When prompted, enter the access code 390313.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SUPERVISORS — The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cumberland County Courthouse at 17 Courthouse Circle in Cumberland.

JANUARY 13

FARMVILLE TOWN COUNCIL — The Farmville Town Council will meet Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

JANUARY 26

SOCIAL SERVICES BOARD — The Cumberland Department of Social Services Board meeting will not be held in December. The January meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Cumberland Department of Social Services. Social distancing and masks are required.

JANUARY 31

HIGH BRIDGE PROGRAMS CANCELED — In order to comply with the latest COVID-19 restrictions, all ranger-led programs at High Bridge State Park have been canceled through Jan. 31.

FEBRUARY 2

BEGINNING BEEKEEPING — A virtual Beginning Beekeeping Class will be held Tuesday, Feb. 2 by the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers. To register for the class and also for details such as time and to receive a link for the class, send an email to tommyanelson@ gmail.com.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

CHURCH CONFERENCE CANCELED — The annual church conference for the Sharon Road Baptist Church of Cumberland has been canceled. Members with questions, concerns or recommendations for the 2021 church year may call the clerk at (434) 392- 5884. Concerns will be forwarded to the Executive Board.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have worship services inside the sanctuary at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Anyone attending the inside service will be asked to comply with the safety ordinances such as masks and social distancing. However, there will be an area designated for those that are not required to wear a mask for medical conditions. This service will also be available at the same time over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone preferring to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Pamplin will have indoor worship services every Sunday at 11 a.m. and Bible study every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church will have no in-person worship until further notice beginning Nov. 29, the first Sunday of Advent. Virtual worship will continue at 10 a.m. each Sunday on the church’s Facebook page as well as on YouTube.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Keysville Fire Station located at 500 Osbourne St behind Burger King at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor service, the new time is 10 a.m. Beginning the third Sunday in November services will move indoors beginning at 11 a.m. Outdoor services will continue for those who do not want to go inside. You will be able to tune in on a radio station to hear the service. We will announce the frequency before service begins on the third Sunday. Thank you for continuing cooperating with us during this challenging time.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES — Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations will hold worship services by conference call until further notice. Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. and Tuesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. The conference call number is (563) 999-2269 access code 406570.

PARKING LOT SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing parking lot services for the winter months. Services will be posted on YouTube until further notice. For more information call (434) 392-5884.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671- 2916.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m..

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE — Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

FOREST BAPTIST CHURCH — Forest Baptist Church will alter its worship service hours on the second, third and fourth Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to this worship service.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church at 16 Horsepen Road in Farmville will have Sunday services at 10 a.m. on the second, third and fourth Sundays. The church will still have drive-up church services. Sunday school classes will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the first Sunday and fifth Sunday. Services will be in the church and we will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH — Indoor worship service is held each Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Triumph Baptist Church located on Darlington Heights Road. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Old Green Creek Baptist Church will have drive-up worship services every second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Reverend Samuel F. Trent is the pastor. Come out and be blessed.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH — Heritage Baptist Church at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will be holding drive-in and indoor services each Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. COVID guidelines will be followed and a mask is required for indoor services. Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact the church at (434) 392-6119.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.