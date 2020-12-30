Column – Wishes for a great holiday season

Christine and I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.

This is a time to celebrate with family and be close to the ones that we love. While this Christmas season looks different for many American families, I hope that you and your loved ones are having a safe and joyous holiday, whether it be in person or over Zoom.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Christmas gives us a renewed sense of purpose, hope and profound gratitude. This Christmas, I am especially grateful for our first responders, firefighters, police officers and EMTs who continue to serve our communities during this holiday season. Our first responders have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and I thank all who have chosen to put country and service before self.

During this special time of year, I am so grateful to our military service members for their sacrifice and devotion to duty as they continue to protect us at home and abroad. While it is never easy to be away from loved ones, especially during the holidays, I know that our servicemen and women remain steadfast in their commitment to keeping us safe.

This week, as I celebrate Christmas alongside my wife, Christine, and my daughters, I am more grateful than ever for the opportunities that I have had as your representative in Congress. I hope that after a very long 2020, you and your loved ones have a safe and healthy holiday season and a Happy New Year.

DENVER RIGGLEMAN represents Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward in the U.S. House of Representatives. He can be reached by visiting https://riggleman. house.gov/ or by phone at (434) 973-9631.