expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

CuCPS honors students of month

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the December School Board meeting, held Thursday, Dec. 3.

Anna Fleenor

Anna Fleenor, first grade at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Joshua and Sarah Fleenor of Prospect.

Roger Jamerson

Roger Jamerson, fifth grade at Cumberland Middle School, son of Dale and Crystal Jamerson of Cumberland.

Kyle Fant

Kyle Fant, 12th grade at Cumberland High School, grandson of Ronald and Geralyn Tavernier.

More News

Best wishes for a safe and prosperous New Year

Experiencing clown communion on Christmas Eve

Church and community events

Jesus is only a prayer away