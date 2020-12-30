CuCPS honors students of month

Each month during the monthly meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the December School Board meeting, held Thursday, Dec. 3.

Anna Fleenor, first grade at Cumberland Elementary School, daughter of Joshua and Sarah Fleenor of Prospect.

Roger Jamerson, fifth grade at Cumberland Middle School, son of Dale and Crystal Jamerson of Cumberland.

Kyle Fant, 12th grade at Cumberland High School, grandson of Ronald and Geralyn Tavernier.