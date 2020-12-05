DAR donates books to the library

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has adopted an annual project to benefit the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library with a gift of three children’s books about the Revolutionary War. The books for 2020 were presented Wednesday, Nov. 18, to Rick Ewing, director of the Central Virginia Regional Library, and Megan Newcomb, the library’s youth services specialist, as part of the chapter’s Day of Service activities. The donations were given by Dr. Carolyn Wells, regent of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, and Myra Green, a representative of the Day of Service committee.

While last year’s books were geared to early childhood ages, this year’s should be interesting to young people in third through seventh grade. The titles for 2020 are: George Washington’s Secret Six, A U. S. Independence Time Capsule, and Anna Strong and the Revolutionary War.