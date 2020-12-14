Doris Woodson Miller, 83, slipped quietly and peacefully into the arms of Jesus during the early morning hours on Dec. 9, after a long illness and then finally coupled with Covid-19. She was the first-born child of Lloyd and Maude Woodson who predeceased her. One of seven children, she is survived by four brothers, Jimmie, Frank, Markel and Frizzell Woodson. An infant brother and her only sister Darlene also predeceased her. Through her marriage to Richard J. Miller, she had three lovely children, Lloyd (Ricky), a special needs child whom she devoted all her love and care for until her health failed her, a fierce and loving daughter, Laurie (Miller-Bell), who protected her and stood forever firm by her side and Lorne (Vinny), who she was beyond proud of for his accomplishments during his service in the Navy. She is also survived by two grand children, Kyle and Chanel, her Son in Law Gordon Bell, an Aunt, two nephews, 4 nieces and many, many cousins. Special thanks to the staff and nurses at Elizabeth Adam Crump, especially Carl and Jasmine, and special thanks to the Staff and nurses at Ascend Hospice, especially Paige. It is an understatement to say, that Doris, “Mommy” will be deeply missed. Due to restrictions, a memorial service will be held later.