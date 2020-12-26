FACES receives donation

Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) made a contribution of $7,500 to Farmville Area Community Emergency Services (FACES) that was matched by CoBank’s Sharing the Success program, resulting in a $15,000 total donation. CoBank is the national Cooperative’s lender for major improvement projects. Since Sharing the Success was established in 2012, CoBank and its customers, like SEC, have together contributed more than $50 million to non-profits like volunteer fire departments, local schools and hunger relief programs, such as FACES.