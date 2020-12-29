Florence Jones West, 95 of Green Bay, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Dec. 26. She was born Nov. 17, 1925 to the late Dillard Jones III and the late Reba Lea Matherly Jones, but raised from age 8 on by her loving parents the late George Washington Palmer and the late Ruth Love Palmer. Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Fred U. West and grandson Joshua Palmer West also 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Florence is survived by 2 children, Gayle West Farmer (Allen) and George Palmer West (Juleen); also grandchildren Freddy Farmer (Brienne) of Chesapeake, Katherine Blane Thompson (Matt) of Powhatan, Adam Farmer (Valerie) of Hudson Ohio, Robin West of Farmville, and Megan Rundstrum (Brian) of Green Bay; also 13 great grandchildren Cole, Conner, Cyler Farmer, Blane, Levi, Maci Thompson, Alden, Boden, Cannen Farmer, Austin Kassel, Brian, Addison and Tyler Rundstrum and one brother Garland Jones (Jane). Florence was a homemaker and supported her family and husband’s job as a dairy farmer. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church in Green Bay. Her family and especially God were her priorities in life. A graveside burial will be held on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Christian Church in Green Bay. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Christian Church 149 Green Bay Rd, Green Bay, VA. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.