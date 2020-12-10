Firefighters work to put out a house fire on Miller Lake Road in Prince Edward County on Monday, Dec. 7. Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue reported on its Facebook page that fire departments were called at 8:59 p.m. and cleared around 11 p.m. Meherrin Fire Chief Trey Pyle said Tuesday evening, Dec. 8, no one was injured and that the cause of the fire was undetermined at that time. He added that Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked with surrounding neighbors and learned the house was not currently being lived in. Responding to the scene along with Meherrin Fire and Rescue were Rice Volunteer Fire Department, Farmville Volunteer Fire Department and Burkeville Volunteer Fire Department.