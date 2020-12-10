Jennifer Lynn Johnson

Sunrise – 11/3/1988 – Sunset –12/8/2020

Jennifer, known as Jenny, was a loving, caring and compassionate woman who was a friend to all she met and always had a big smile on her face. She was passionate about her family and they were always first in her life. She was a nursing assistant who cared greatly for her patients and was striving to become a LPN. She loved fishing, art, gardening and most of all she loved her chickens. Left to cherish her memory is her husband Emann Johnson; sons, Andrew, Michael, Elijah and DeMarcus; mother Teresa Ashworth and father, the late Michael J. Adee; 3 brothers, Michael Adee (Sherrie), Scott Adee (Shannon) and Christopher Adee (Kim); grandparents, Gordon and Ann Richter; mother-in-law, Linda Ingram; father-in-law, Lewis Johnson; sister-in-law, Andrea Johnson and a host of other family and friends. Memorial will be at New Life Farmville Church at 9 Mahan Rd. Farmville, VA 23901. Please send flowers to the church for the family.