John Robert “Bob” Davis of Chesterfield, unexpectedly passed Thursday, Dec. 3, at 79 “almost 80 years old,” as Bobby would say. Bob was the son of the late John and Mabel Davis of Buckingham. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Estelle Purcell Davis; sons, John Robert Davis Jr. (Kelley) and Stephen Norwood Davis (Christy); granddaughters, Elizabeth Aubrey Davis and Sydney Kesler Davis; his brothers, Kenneth Wayne Davis and Larry Kesler Davis (Debbie); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He enlisted in the Army National Guard and served in the HHC 176 engineering group as a SFC E6. He worked for Dupont and later retired from Sears in 2003. He loved God and it showed in the way he treated everyone around him. He was an active member/Deacon of Central Baptist Church, very involved in starting the food pantry, active in Good News Bible Class and “Diehard” donated countless hours at Central Chesterfield Ruritan Club. He enjoyed watching (and coaching from his chair) the Braves. Bob would read just about anything you put in front of him. He loved his time at Central Connections, game nights with family and friends (as a fierce but fun competitor) and sitting on the beach. Most of all he loved his granddaughters, fiercely watching long hot swim meets and dance competition/recitals and sharing yummy sweet treats bought “for just them.” In a true measure of his giving soul, Bob left this world still helping others through organ donation. A memorial service will be held post Covid-19 when we can gather and pay tribute to Bob and his life. Should you desire, the family suggest sending memorial contributions to Central Baptist Church, 1300 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.