Kimberly Wiseman Thompson, 49, passed peacefully at home on Nov. 30. She was born Jul. 1, 1971, the youngest child of Ronnie and Audrey Dolan Wiseman. Kim had a love for people and used that love to pursue a career in nursing. She graduated from Southside Practical School of Nursing in 1992. Kim currently was employed at The Discovery School in Dillwyn. She had also worked CVCHC and Southside Community Hospital, where she found her true calling as an ER nurse. Kim loved animals of all kinds, and had a menagerie on the farm; she especially loved her fur babies, Pete and Corey. Family was her dearest love. Being a mother and grandmother was her biggest attribute in life. In addition to her parents, Kim is also survived by her son, Christopher Thomas Taylor and her grandson, Greylen Maddox Taylor; husband, Gregory E. Thompson, Jr.; brother Tim Wiseman and his wife, Vicki; sister, Sharon Jamerson and her husband, Bo; nieces, Kristen Roach and husband, Austin, Sabra Haislip and husband, Roy, Blair McCrimmon and husband, Alton, Victoria Harris and husband, Steven; nephew, Ashley Ripley; mother-in-law, Donna M. Tomlin-Michaels and many other family and friends. Kim was preceded in death by her dear great-nephew, Nolan Brock O’Neal and father-in-law, Greg E. Thompson Sr. Funeral service will be held Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. in Antioch Union Baptist – Antioch campus with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will begin one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks will be required.