December 18, 2020

LETTER — Gender identification is up to God

By Letters to the Editor

Published 6:00 am Friday, December 18, 2020

To the Editor:

Yesterday (Tuesday, Dec. 15) a supposed “science writer,” Zenni Jones, stated on social media that all children should receive hormone blockers until they are able to decide their gender of choice.

That is about as scientific as me choosing whether or not I want to be Superman. One can change the way he/she looks with the scalpel and the addition of cosmetics, silicone, clothes, voice-change and demeanor, but none of that is science.

Man can do a lot of things to the body to disguise it, but when God stamps it with the chromosome Y, it is a boy, and the X is a girl.

That truth has existed since creation and should be the end of the scientific, theological debate.

Lewis Brandt

Dillwyn

