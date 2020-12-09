expand
December 9, 2020

Mahan completes line worker program

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Austin Mahan of Rice recently completed the Southside Virginia Community College Power Line Worker Training Program. He is a graduate of Prince Edward High School.

Austin Mahan

The 11-week program provides both classroom and hands-on training in safety, climbing techniques, electrical theory, aerial framing, rigging, operating utility service equipment and commercial drivers’ license training.

SVCC offers the power line worker class in Blackstone, at the Occupational/Technical Center in Pickett Park. For more information, visit southside.edu/workforce.

