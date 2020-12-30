Winter is the perfect time for home- owners to make landscape changes to protect birds in cold weather and to provide year-round habitat.

“Here at my feeders, I’ve seen a Cooper’s hawk every winter,” said horticulturalist Mark Viette. But he takes intentional steps to ensure the hawks are safe from predators.

“Last night my barn cat was hiding under a shrub waiting for birds to come,” he said. To protect birds from predators, homeowners should shear bushes near bird feeders to eliminate hiding places. “At the same time, your birds can see if there are hawks or other dangers,” Viette said during an In the Garden segment on Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program.

He recommended tying up any shrubs that may provide cover for ground predators, as well as trimming plants to provide at least three feet of clear space around bird feeders. Some wildlife experts recommend feeders be as far as 15 feet from shrubbery.

Landscape plants that provide quality habitat for birds include evergreens like hollies, Viette said. Other suitable bird