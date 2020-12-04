Make the most of opportunities that come our way

Albert Einstein said, “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”

If any of us are searching for a new beginning, a fresh start, and are willing to make some changes, opportunities abound.

May the Lord show us the open door that can bring much joy and a lasting difference. The COVID pandemic and our culture of deception has certainly opened many new opportunities for us. Are you willing to venture beyond your comfort zone and live on the cutting edge of the glorious gospel of Jesus Christ? Are you willing to risk anything for the greater cause of Christ?

The greatest cultural failures in all of history happened in Jesus’ day. The sway and pressure of the crowds shouting, “Crucify Him! Crucify Him!” sent most disciples of Jesus hiding in the shadows or following at a distance. What would have happened if the great apostle Peter would have clearly stated that he was indeed one of the disciples? What if the disciple Thomas would have carried the cross for Jesus instead of an out-of-town visitor? What if Judas would have repented for the betrayal instead of committing suicide? A crisis can make us weak at the knees, tempt our heart to fear and scare many into hiding. May your eyes look up. May we see the great open door before us. May we all receive the Spirit of power from on high to walk through that door with a courageous heart, following the ageless instructions from the best seller of all times, the Holy Bible.

Colossians 3:5-6 tells us to make the most of the opportunities that come our way. Opportunities for wise conduct and for seasoned speech are desperately needed today. Truth is refreshment to an entire community. Prepare your heart, opportunity will soon be revealed to you. May the church of the living God rise up to the God given calling to be the pillar and support of the truth. May all be done in the greatest devotion to our Lord and flow from His eternal reservoir of love.

Merry Christmas to all.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.