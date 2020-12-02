Ortiz faces more charges

A Meherrin woman who was arrested this past summer after a shooting on Schultz Mill Road will be going to trial in Prince Edward Circuit Court in February on three charges, including attempted murder.

According to the press release in July from Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps, Brittany Easter Ortiz, 24, was charged with malicious wounding after an investigation at the scene.

Epps said his office received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, regarding a shooting on Schultz Mill Road in Meherrin. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident and found a male subject with a single gunshot wound.

The victim, according to the release, was transported to Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville and was later airlifted to Charlottesville, where he was in critical, but stable, condition.

Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan Clark stated Monday, Nov. 30, in an email that Ortiz is facing three current charges: malicious wounding (certified through preliminary hearing); use of a firearm in commission of a felony (direct indictment); and attempted first-degree murder (direct indictment).

“The grand jury which convened Nov. 17, 2020, returned true bills of indictment for all three charges,” Clark said. “All matters are set for Feb. 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.”