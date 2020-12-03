Passerby saves family from blaze

A good Samaritan helped save occupants of a house on Race Street in Farmville on Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, along with the house, drawing multiple fire departments to put the fire out.

Dan Pempel, of Farmville Fire Department (FFD), said a passerby saw smoke coming from the eaves of the roof of the house and was banging on the door to get the people out of the house, while also calling 911.

FFD Capt. Travis Finch said the department was dispatched at 7:50 a.m. to the home at 602 Race St.

Pempel noted that Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Prospect Volunteer Fire Department joined FFD in response.

“The first units arrived and entered the house with a hose line and pulled the ceiling to get to the fire and were able to knock down the fire in the ceiling,” Pempel said, adding that other units cut a hole in the roof to extinguish the rest of the fire.

Finch said the departments had the scene under control in 10 to 15 minutes.

“We just remained on scene doing overhaul for another hour,” he said.

He confirmed that no one was hurt by the fire.

“Everybody was out of the house when we got there,” he said.

He stated the cause was an electrical short in the attic, adding that it was old wiring.

“It was under some blown-in insulation,” he said.