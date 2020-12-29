Residents express optimism about 2021

The year 2020 is one that provokes strong feelings, which only serves to highlight the potential distinction that comes with turning the page to a new year.

As the new year nears, people in Farmville took some time Monday, Dec. 28, to share their thoughts and feelings on what 2021 holds in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and more.

Spring Johnson, of Farmville, expressed an overall optimistic outlook.

“I think as far as the pandemic goes, I think we’re still going to see a lot of that,” she said, “I think it may even get a little worse before it gets better, but I still have faith that it’s going to get better, that we’re going to rebound from this, and we’re going to be OK.

“I would love to see more people try to get out here and work, though, because I do believe there are plenty of jobs out here,” she added. “I think we’ve just become lazy now.”

Reflecting on 2020, Laurie Covington, of Farmville, said 2021 has definitely got to be better.

“I think the vaccine is going to be a big part of it,” she said. “I feel like people as a whole, maybe 90% of the people, are willing to do whatever it takes — wear your mask, wash your hands — I really do. I think it’s kind of pulled us all together as far as that’s concerned. So we’re definitely optimistic about 2021.”

When thinking about what the new year has in store, Lee Butler, of Farmville, said he gets apprehensive, but has a positive outlook.

“With the vaccines (coming) out, hopefully that will really help all the issues, and the (next) strain (of the coronavirus) is the next thing we’ve got to worry about,” he said.

Before sharing some optimism, James Holman, visiting from out of town, simply said he hopes the new year gets better than 2020.

“That’s about all I can say about that,” he said. “Other than that, it should be a pretty good year.”