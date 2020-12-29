Ruth G. Sprouse, 96, born in Mt. Sidney, passed away Dec. 22. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, EB “Bill” Sprouse, Jr. and her beloved twin sister, Ruby Heath Land. She is survived by her children, EB Sprouse, III of Sprouse’s Corner, Patricia Butcher of Powhatan and Bettye Ruth Newton of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren Stacy England (Kenny), LaRue Sprouse (Dustin), Angelia Breeding (Jerry), Phoebe Wright (Michael), Shannon Erdman (Artie) and Dustin Newton (Stacy); 14 great grandchildren, three great, great grandchildren and three loving nephews, Charles, David and Ronald Heath. She was the accountant for her loving husband at Sprouse’s Garage for 55 years and was choir director at Bethlehem Baptist Church for over 25 years. She loved God, her family and travelling. Visitation will be held at Dunkum Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, from noon to 1:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church. Ruth’s family would like to thank the Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Dillwyn, and all the precious guardian angels that took care of her needs for almost four years. Words cannot express the peace and gratitude for the gentle care given to mom (Mema) during her last days on earth.