Ryan Keith Huddleston, 23 passed away on Dec. 2. He is survived by his mother Sharon Townsend Huddleston, father Gordon Keith Huddleston, brother Joshua Aaron Huddleston, maternal grandparents Dora Lowe Townsend, Woodrow Wilson Townsend, paternal grandparents Joe Gordon Huddleston, Lorene Sharpe Huddleston, Charlotte Hicks Huddleston and many cousins. Ryan was employed at Town of Farmville Water Treatment Plant for the last 5 years. During his off time Ryan loved spending time with his many cousins, family and friends and his pets Charlie Brown, Boo Bear and Gabby. Ryan especially enjoyed working on his trucks, biking and walking the High Bridge trails. A funeral service was held on Monday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Puckett Funeral. Family received friends 1 hour prior starting at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prince Edward Rescue Squad. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfuneralhome.com