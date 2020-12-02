Town Hall planned at Pine Grove

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the AMMD Pine Grove Project, the Sierra Club and the Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) are joining forces to host a Town Hall at the historic Pine Grove Elementary School in Cumberland County Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to speak out against the pending approval of the Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility.

A Rosenwald School, the Pine Grove Elementary School is a national historic landmark and treasure which served Black children in the community from 1917-1964. Currently, the Virginia DEQ is reviewing the approval of a landfill that will be placed adjacent to the school.

As this is an in-person event, please be mindful of CDC guidelines. Masks will be required throughout the entire event.

A livestream of the event will be broadcast on the AMMD Pine Grove Project Facebook page.