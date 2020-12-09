Tuesday crash claims Farmville woman

A Farmville woman died early Tuesday morning in a multiple-vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

The death is the second fatal auto accident to strike the community in the past two weeks.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, troopers responded Tuesday, Dec. 8, at approximately 7:42 a.m. to a reported multiple-vehicle accident on Route 60 just west of Route 45 North (Cartersville Road.)

A 2008 Mercury Milan driven by Jennifer L. Johnson, 32, of Farmville, was traveling east in a no-passing zone when the driver attempted to pass a 1994 Ford Ranger that was stopped in the lane.

Johnson moved into the westbound lane as a 2007 Kenworth tanker truck was approaching. She attempted to merge back into the eastbound lane and in doing so struck both the Ford and the tanker truck.

Johnson, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, an occupant of the Ranger and the driver of the tanker truck were all sent to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

According to Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department officials, Anderson Highway was closed in both directions for approximately five hours while VSP investigated the incident. Detours were quickly set up at the intersections of Northfield Road and Old Buckingham Road.

The tragedy marks the second fatal car accident in the county in the last two weeks after a single-vehicle crash Monday, Nov. 30, took the life of 18-year-old Malachi McLean of Cartersville.