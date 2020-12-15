expand
December 16, 2020

Buckingham residents killed in crash

By Alexa Massey

Published 10:18 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

A crash on Scottsville Road in Albemarle County has claimed the lives of two Buckingham residents.

According to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department, at approximately 6:02 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Scottsville Road at the Red Hill Road intersection.

After arriving on scene, first responders discovered a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen, of Buckingham, had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Road and entered the northbound traffic lane. The vehicle was struck head-on by another car traveling in the northbound lane.

Guillen and a juvenile passenger were both found deceased at the scene. A second juvenile passenger was transported to UVA Hospital in stable condition. No injuries were reported from the second vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team.

