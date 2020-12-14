expand
December 16, 2020

Wanda Faye Lewis Newton

By Staff Report

Published 4:01 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

Wanda Faye Lewis Newton, 77, passed away on Dec. 12. She was born on Nov. 19, 1943 to the late Leonard A. and Verona Ownby Lewis. She worked as a nurse at Southside Community Hospital for 19 years. She loved her family and spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Carroll Lewis. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl A. Penick, and 3 sons, Charles Alvin Penick, Michael D. Penick, Mitchell B. Newton, Jr. and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. in Trinity memorial Gardens. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.

