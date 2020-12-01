expand
December 2, 2020

Warren Gamaliel Harding Brown Jr.

By Staff Report

Published 9:44 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Mr. Warren Gamaliel Harding Brown, Jr., age 73, son of the late Rev. Warren G. H. Brown, Sr. and Rev. Gretchen H. Jackson Brown, died Nov. 25, 2020 in Charlottesville. He is survived by: his wife, Yvonne Jones Brown; children, Shannon Brown, Warren G. H. Brown, III, and Hunter Brown; granddaughter, Chloe Garner; siblings, other relatives and friends. A long time educator with Buckingham and Albemarle County School Systems, he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Prince Hall F&A Masons and the American Legion. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held 1 pm, Wed., Dec. 2 at the Slate River Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillwyn, VA. Public viewing at the funeral home will be held Tuesday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is in charge of the service.

