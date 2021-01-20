LETTER – A different view of the ‘Prodigal Son’ parable

To the Editor:

“All that is mine is yours,” Luke 15:31.

This is the end to the parable of the Prodigal Son. It is here that we see the father telling his son that what he has is also his son’s. The work of one can go to benefit those who ask. That one’s labor can help those who are in need. All you have to do is ask.

I bring this up because of the letter, “We have traded the freedom of democracy for socialism,” where the parable is used.

I disagree with the sentiment the author makes. This does not sound like the United States. As a DSA (Democratic Socialists of America) member I’m here to say we have not gained socialism. Socialism, in this country, has been gutted and is only now starting to pull itself back up from the carnage of McCarthyism. The United States is a liberal capitalist country, and people have always been fighting for control of themselves, their labor and the fruits of said labor. Socialism, for too long, has been used as a word to inspire fear to those people in the U.S.

The letter talks of how we have lost democracy. Democracy was taken from us the moment we gave it to representatives and managers. Even the letter recognizes this when they say, “there will be no effective vote from the conservative side.” They recognize the failings of representation. Representation that is not granted, in full, to the people, let alone Puerto Rico and D.C.

The author fears the coming of a one-party state. For socialists, the U.S. has always been a single-party state, one that is ruled by the interests of capital.

Many may read this and think me a raving socialist, and I would say they are right. I want all to be in control of themselves. To exercise their God-given freedoms. To recognize a true democracy for the people. I don’t think the Democrats will bring that to us.

Most socialists hold the same disdain for Democrats as Republicans do. We hold that same level of disdain for Republicans. So, I don’t feel I will have to choose between our Lord or speaking Chinese. But I will have to continue working under capital to continue the gift of life given to me by God.

If only I were taken care of as the Prodigal Son was.

Brandon Hill

Farmville