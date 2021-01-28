We mourn the loss of our beloved baby brother, Aubrey Austeria Watkins, better known as Chucky, who passed away on Jan. 19 in Dover, Delaware.

We cared about and loved our brother very much. Chucky was a strong-willed person and believed very strongly in his beliefs. He lived life and did what he wanted to do. He wanted to persevere and that he did. Chucky was kind, considerate and had a heart of gold to all that knew him. He would help anyone in need.

Chucky had one son, Aubrey Austeria Watkins Jr., his namesake, and he nicknamed his son Snoop and LA (Little Aubrey). He was so very proud to call himself a dad and he loved his son very very much. He would say to others “That’s My Son”. His son was his greatest accomplishment and his son was his everything.

Aubrey Austeria Watkins, who was affectionately known as “Chucky”, was born Mar. 30, 1958 in Farmville. He attended Prince Edward County High School.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Anna Watkins and his sister Ernestine Leola Layne Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Aubrey Austeria Watkins Jr., of Dover, Delaware; two brothers, Gregory Watkins of Portsmouth and Martin Gary Watkins (Stella) of Farmville; two sisters, Gretna W. Jones of St. Thomas, U. S. Virgin Islands and Brenda Watkins of Farmville; two aunts and one uncle, Mildred Davis (William) and Gracie Layne of Farmville; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of cousins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, hopefully, and prayerfully, a memorial service will be held later this year.