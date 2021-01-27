Catalytic converter thefts reported

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several larcenies of catalytic converters from vehicles in the county that took place late last year. The incidents are part of a series of similar crimes that have occurred in other counties as well.

Prince Edward County Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps said the first theft of a catalytic converter was reported Nov. 14 in the 5000 block of Prince Edward Highway in Prospect. The second was reported Nov. 25 involving a church van on Sulphur Springs Road in Prospect. The third report of a stolen catalytic converter was Nov. 30 involving two trucks at the Prince Edward County landfill in Prospect.

“Catalytic converters are being reported stolen from other counties also,” Epps said.

Thieves target the devices designed to reduce auto emissions because they contain metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium that are valuable to scrap metal dealers. Catalytic converters can be sold anywhere from $60 to $450 depending on the size and model of the part.

He added that anyone with any information on these incidents or any crime in Prince Edward County are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (434) 392-8101 or Crime Solvers at (434) 392-3400.