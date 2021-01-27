expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

Civil suit dismissed

By Titus Mohler

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

A $10 million civil suit filed March 11, 2019, in Lynchburg Circuit Court against former Centra Health CEO Emory Wayne “E.W.” Tibbs Jr. and Centra Health was dismissed in 2020.

Emory Wayne
“E.W.” Tibbs

The suit alleged Tibbs sexually assaulted a former Centra Health employee in March 2017 while in his role as CEO. It also alleged that prior to that, he solicited the same woman for sex by email under the pseudonym Ethan Toms.

The Final Order of Dismissal of the suit was dated April 13, 2020.

“There being nothing left to be done, it is further ordered that this matter is stricken from the civil docket and placed with the ended causes,” the order stated.

More News

Missing Prince Edward woman found

Rupen elevates sauces to a new level

McMakin: The Lancers’ patient problem-solver

Centra CEO Mueller resigns