January 15, 2021

Crothers named to Dean’s List

By Staff Report

Eastern Mennonite University recognized 336 students who were named to the Fall 2020 dean’s list. The dean’s list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

Among the 336 students honored is Rebecca Crothers, a recreation and sport management major from Scottsville.

A leader among faith-based, liberal arts universities since 1917, Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) emphasizes peacebuilding, sustainability, service to others and social justice to students of diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.

