Drug drop box available

Citizens in Buckingham County have a new way to safely and discreetly dispose of unwanted prescription and over the counter medication.

A drug drop box located at the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is now available for use by county citizens.

According to Brent Uzdanovics, administrative lieutenant at the sheriff’s office, the drop box was made possible thanks to Sheriff Billy Kidd and District 4 Supervisor Thomas Jordan Miles III, who researched and corroborated together in order to provide a mechanism for residents to dispose of unwanted or expired medication.

Officials discovered a law enforcement grant available through CVS Pharmacy in partnership with Drugfree. org. Funding from the grant covers the cost of a medical disposal unit and its delivery to the local police department.

In order to qualify for the grant, a letter of support from the local government was needed.