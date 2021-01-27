Eagles football is officially off

Prince Edward County High School (PECHS) will not be participating in delayed fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.

Fall sports for the Eagles include football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, golf and cheer.

Rodney Kane, PECHS athletics director, relayed the news after having received it Friday, Jan. 22, from the Prince Edward County School Board office. He confirmed the rationale behind the change was the continued threat of the spread of COVID-19, which caused the original delay from fall 2020.

“I’m disappointed for the kids not being able to play the fall sports season this year, but I’m also hopeful that they will be able to play the spring season starting in April,” he said.

Like other area schools, Prince Edward was not able to play spring sports in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The decision to not participate in 2020-21 fall sports means fans will not be able to see an Eagles varsity football team led by senior standouts Demurie Banks and Kiyou Jones.