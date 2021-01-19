Eunice Mays Micklem Griffin, 85 of Buckingham, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 16. Born in Nelson County, Sept.15, 1935, she was a daughter of the late George and Eva Cunningham Mays. In earlier years, Eunice had been employed with Craddock Terry, retiring after 30 years. She was a beloved and faithful member of Bethel Church of the Brethren, and later, attended Mulberry Grove Baptist Church. Eunice possessed a self-less and giving spirit, always willing to lend a hand where needed. She was also a dedicated Christian lady, her love for the Lord first and foremost, only preceding her love for her family. Eunice loved her family dearly and cherished each one of them. She is survived by three children, Pat E. Micklem (Joyce) of Arrington, Glenn E. Micklem (Sandy) and Rhonda M. Simpson (Allen) both of Madison Heights; a step-son, Hastings Griffin of South Boston; grandchildren, Crystal Taylor (Michael) of Arrington, Angie Shupe (Tommy) of Standardsville, Kimberly Clements (Chris), Franklin Patrick Micklem (Erin), Summer Micklem (Tre) and Christian Micklem, all of Madison Heights; step-grandchildren, Bruce Griffin, Tiffany Wilson (Scott) and Brittney Doss; great-grandchildren, Ambyre, Kaylee, Alayna, Colton, Katelyn, Chloe, Easton and Griffin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cecil and Catherine Micklem and Dorothy Micklem; dear and special friends, Hugh and Brenda Kitchen and Sallie Crews; special friend and nephew, Charlie Weaver; ex-daughter-in-law, Sandra C. Micklem; special thoughts to Gwen and Bobby Wood; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Willis P. Micklem, the father of her children, and Earl Hastings Griffin; ten brothers and sisters; a brother-in-law, Edwin Micklem, and a granddaughter, Tammy Micklem. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 in Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery by Pastor Michael Koyl, Rev. C. Randall Harlow, and Brenda Martin. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethel Church of the Brethren, 1921 Variety Mills Rd., Arrington, VA 22922.