January 28, 2021

Brian Butler, of Farmville, holds up the check for $1 million he received after winning the $1 million prize in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. He purchased the winning raffle ticket at Sheetz, located at 2016 S. Main St. in Farmville. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

Farmville man wins $1 million in lottery

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Thursday, January 28, 2021

Brian Butler had not initially intended to buy a Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket, but he recently happened to stop by the Sheetz at 2016 S. Main St. in Farmville for gas and a drink, and that’s when he noticed the raffle tickets on sale.

“I just saw it pop up on the vending machine, so I bought one,” the Farmville man later told lottery officials.

A Virginia Lottery News release added that the ticket Butler bought — ticket No. 151989 — turned out to be one of four $1 million winning tickets announced on New Year’s Day.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said.

He’s not the only winner. The store received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The other three top prize-winning tickets in the Jan. 1 drawing were bought in Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Woodbridge.

Six tickets won $100,000 each. Those tickets were bought in Danville, Gloucester, North Chesterfield, Poquoson, Smithfield and Virginia Beach.

An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery customers helped generate more than $595 million dollars in funding for public education.

