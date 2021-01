Fuqua School honor roll

Fuqua School announced scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/ upper school levels for the second quarter and first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

The honor roll consists of three categories: high academic honors, academic honors, and honors. During the grading period, students who earn all As attain High Academic Honors; students with all As and Bs attain academic honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain honors. In addition, lower school students must receive no more than two “needs improvement” ratings on those work habits and social skills that are considered in determining honor roll eligibility. Middle and upper school students must earn conduct grades no lower than 2. The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:

SECOND QUARTER

HIGH ACADEMIC HONORS LIST

Grade 4: Charlie Allen, Megan Allen, Audrey Dickstein, Chole Hearn, Martha Lucy Vincent

Grade 5: Allen Blackman, Collins Easter, Page McWilliams, Kenna Schmidt

Grade 6: Malaika Ahmed, Silas Bego, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Sophia Hightower, Colin Jamerson, Aidyn Kelly, Caroline Martin, Mary Reagan Phaup, Murphy Witko

Grade 7: Bailee Click, Elizabeth Ledger, Ashlyn Ligon

Grade 8: Marissa Dempsey, Marina Morris, Brandon Seiler

Grade 9: Carter McCarty

Grade 10: Tim Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Jordan Ledger, Olivia Lorenzo, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Grace Puckett, James Royall, Dalton Tucker, Jackson Whaley

Grade 11: Charlie Bowman, James Minix, Hadley Puckett, Meredith Schmidt

Grade 12: Luke Gee, Elizabeth Hall, Tyler Harris, Ryan Ledger, Margaret Grace Patterson, Bailey Rutherford, Catherine Rutherford, Jayden Seagle, Lexy Tharpe, Hallie Vaughan, Sophie Watson

ACADEMIC HONORS LIST

Grade 4: Bradie Allen, Thomas Atkins, Clay Austin, Alexis Call, Colton Devin, Rocco Fortino, Madeline Fowlkes, Abigail Harris, Leah Hatcher, Carly Hazlegrove, Alexander Kendall, Teagan McKinney, Jefferson Moore, Reece Pembelton, Hope Robinson

Grade 5: Brynn Atkinson, Alyssa Caruso, Rowan Danielsen, Rebecca Entrekin, Aurelia Midkiff, Cole Milne, Maddy Morris, Kyle Redford, Wyatt Tucker

Grade 6: Aviva Bloom, Russell Foster, Hunter Fowlkes, Ainsley Harris, Hunter Hodges, Cameron Pace, Rebecca Pembelton, Colton Reynolds

Grade 7: Lars Andrews, Rudee Atkinson, Julia Belle Bennett, Nathan Davis, Elle Franssen, Grace Furman, John Hall, Mackenzie Hearn, Isabella Thompson, Corbin Tinsley

Grade 8: Madison Atkins, Aiden Conner, Vivian Eason, Katherine Sadler, Isaac Satterfield, Hannah Whaley

Grade 9: Summer Carter, Aiden Clements, Noah Cole, Austin Frazier, Vivian Gearheart, Hayden Hodges, Aubrie Jefferson, Sydney McDowell, Sam Minix, Lillie Trotter

Grade 10: Cole Atkins, Ace Gearheart, Eva Gee, Callie Major, Grace McMichael, Elena Meader, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Dane Reynolds, Trinity Wilson, Alex Woods, Chandler Wright

Grade 11: Taylor Call, Christian Cannady, Erica Chapman, Macon Landis, George Magnotti, Andrew McDowell

Grade 12: Robin Ball, Sean Bradley, Sebastian Cannady, Zach Eason, Kayla Knott, Curstan Tharpe

HONORS LIST

Grade 4: Scott Aldrich

Grade 5: Levi Abernathy

Grade 6: Rebekah Call

Grade 7: Gabriel Cannady, Jacob Gibson, Emma Grant, Jackson Hicks, Libby Phillips

Grade 8: Olivia Fortune, Kaleb Knott, Caroline Krouse, Joshua Milligan, Julian Price, Luke Royall, Wellsley Waller

Grade 9: Luke Freeman, Tyler Holland

Grade 10: Matthew Pembelton

Grade 11: Braxton McClure, Trey Stimpson

Grade 12: Hayes Barton, Cody Fulford

FIRST SEMESTER

HIGH ACADEMIC HONORS LIST

Grade 9: Carter McCarty

Grade 10: Tim Holtz, Kassidy Knott, Jordan Ledger, Olivia Lorenzo, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Grace Puckett, James Royall, Dalton Tucker, Jackson Whaley

Grade 11: Charlie Bowman, George Magnotti, James Minix, Hadley Puckett, Meredith Schmidt

Grade 12: Robin Ball, Luke Gee, Elizabeth Hall, Tyler Harris, Ryan Ledger, Margaret Grace Patterson, Bailey Rutherford, Catherine Rutherford, Jayden Seagle, Hallie Vaughan, Sophie Watson

ACADEMIC HONORS LIST

Grade 9: Aiden Clements, Austin Frazier, Vivian Gearheart, Hayden Hodges, Aubrie Jefferson, Sydney McDowell, Sam Minix, Lillie Trotter

Grade 10: Cole Atkins, Ace Gearheart, Eva Gee, Callie Major, Grace McMichael, Elena Meader, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Matthew Pembelton, Dane Reynolds, Alex Woods, Chandler Wright

Grade 11: Taylor Call, Christian Cannady, Erica Chapman, Macon Landis, Andrew McDowell

Grade 12: Sebastian Cannady, Kayla Knott, Curstan Tharpe, Lexy Tharpe

HONORS LIST

Grade 9: Noah Cole, Tyler Holland

Grade 10: Evan Nichols, Trinity Wilson

Grade 11: Braxton McClure, Trey Stimpson

Grade 12: Zach Eason