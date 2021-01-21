Happy birthday wishes to three people

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Martha Miles of Richmond, Jane Crawley of Farmville and John Trammell of Farmville all having birthdays Sunday, Jan. 24.

Our sympathy is extended to the Herndon family of New Canton. Betty “Anne” Christian Herndon of New Canton, age 80, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 17. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her and loved her.

Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association a non-profit organization is proud to announce that as of Jan. 1, 2021, they are entering their 32nd year as a group. President Barry Miles reminds active members and perspective members that the month of January is the membership drive for annual dues. However, a meeting date to be announced when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted regarding gatherings. For further information, or to register, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or by cell phone at (434) 315-4181.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information, contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or by home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Also, you may tune in from the parking lot on a car radio at 87.9 FM if you do not feel comfortable coming in. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting an in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Attendees must sit with their family.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will be hosting its regular monthly meeting, which will be virtual due to COVID-19 Sunday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. Participants may join by phone. Contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on the area giving the most current update.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.