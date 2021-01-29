High Bridge project is underway

The High Bridge at High Bridge Trail State Park in Farmville is in the midst of a three-month closure that began Jan. 18 to allow for a large, preventative maintenance project that will replace all of the bridge’s decking. Pictured is the progress workers had made as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 27. Eastern Region Virginia State Parks Public Relations and Marketing Specialist Andrew Sporrer said everything is on schedule so far. High Bridge Trail State Park Manager Daniel Jordan thanked the public for its patience and cooperation. “For the safety of our visitors, the contractors and our staff, we ask that everyone continue to abide by the trail closures,” Jordan said.